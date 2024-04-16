RBC added three new fixed income funds that appeal to different bond investor profiles. The RBC Core Bond Pool ETF (RCOR-NE), the RBC Core Plus Bond Pool ETF (RPLS-NE), and the RBC Conservative Bond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Canadian ETFs: Latest trends point to continued interest in U.S. equities - April 16, 2024
- General Elections 2024: How macroeconomic factors like equities, FPIs, inflation this year compare with 2019 polls - April 16, 2024
- ETFs that buy bank stocks are under pressure, lagging U.S. equities market - April 16, 2024