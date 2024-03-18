The significant reduction in exposure to foreign stocks of $7.6 billion in January was the highest in one year and followed the record high investment of $29.4 billion in December which helped add …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bond yields could disrupt equities rally: Morgan Stanley - March 18, 2024
- Canadians significantly reduced foreign equities at the start of the year - March 18, 2024
- U.S. stocks have beaten European equities but not for much longer, says JPMorgan - March 18, 2024