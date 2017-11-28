Burchett (pictured) spent almost 30 years at Investec W&I as head of dealing, specialising in smaller companies, and for 20 of those years, Mumford used him as his specialist stock broker. He will now work directly alongside Mumford, manager of the £151m …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Malaysian equities fall, dragged down by banking stocks, Singapore shares gain - November 28, 2017
- Cavendish hires Investec W&I broker as UK equities head - November 28, 2017
- Asia equities mixed as China nerves persist - November 27, 2017