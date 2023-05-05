The small-cap broker, which employs some 15 people, told clients on Friday that the team would be “disbanding”.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CCZ Equities shutters business as trading volumes, transactions fall - May 5, 2023
- Markets decline in early trade amid weak trend in US equities, fall in index major HDFC twins - May 5, 2023
- Indian equities should book profits as US recession appears imminent, Bank of America Securities says - May 5, 2023