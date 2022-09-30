Creditors of crypto lending firm Celsius have moved to subpoena Equities First, a lending firm which is embroiled in the Celsius bankruptcy. The move comes after Celsius’s former CEO Alex Mashinsky …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities sell-off accelerates as investors dump banks, technology - September 30, 2022
- Malaysian ringgit, equities face stronger headwinds in the face of early election - September 30, 2022
- Celsius Creditors Move to Subpoena Lending Firm Equities First for $439M Collateral Repayment - September 30, 2022