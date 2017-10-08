Cement prices jump Rs 12 per bag in Q2 FY18: Kotak Inst’l Equities

Retail cement prices jumped by Rs 12 per bag in the second quarter of this fiscal, with a sharp rise of Rs 36 in west and Rs 15 in south on a year-on-year basis, owing to rising production costs, a report said. Retail cement prices jumped by Rs 12 per bag …
