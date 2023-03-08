Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows are robust in this financial year despite volatility in the equity market and the trend is expected to continue, says G Pradeepkumar, chief executive officer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Change in monetary policy, rural revival can lift equities: Union AMC CEO - March 8, 2023
- Two market strategists discuss the Fed’s impact on equities and bonds - March 8, 2023
- Yields rise, equities slide on Fed rate-hike fears - March 8, 2023