While VettaFi did not ask why international equities were so unloved, a home bias, performance challenges, and a focus on just broad products provide a likely explanation. Despite consistently being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Chart of the Week: Advisors Tell VettaFi They Don’t Love International Equities - July 7, 2022
- Four graphs explaining… US equities - July 7, 2022
- Janus Henderson ups exposure to Chinese equities - July 7, 2022