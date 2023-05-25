Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu-Dhabi-based investment management firm, announced the launch of the Chimera S&P China HK Shariah Exchange Traded Fund (Bloom …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Chimera Capital LLC launches shariah-compliant ETF tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese equities - May 25, 2023
- What’s Causing the FOMO Drought in US Equities?What’s Causing the FOMO Drought in US Equities?What’s Causing the FOMO Drought in US Equities? - May 25, 2023
- European Equities Drop At Open - May 25, 2023