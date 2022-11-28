US equity futures were lower Monday as traders monitored protests in key Chinese cities against the country’s strict COVID-19 measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.5%, S&P 500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- China Protests Spark Supply Concerns, Weighing on US Equities - November 28, 2022
- China COVID-19 Protests Weigh on US Equities - November 28, 2022
- You’ll see volatility in equities until you understand where growth will be, says DCLA’s Sethi - November 28, 2022