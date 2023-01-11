Chinese equities kicked off 2023 with remarkable gains and continued capital inflows amid the renminbi’s bullish momentum. This reflects the global investors’ positive outlook on China’s economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- China’s equities off to good start in 2023 on recovery hopes - January 11, 2023
- Fed Chief’s Lack of Fresh Clues on Monetary Policy Drive Equities Into Green Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Gain - January 11, 2023
- Hill: Be cautious investing in equities ahead of tomorrow’s CPI print - January 11, 2023