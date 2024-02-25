The move will continue to bode well for home-buying and accelerate Chinese equities trading. With substantive monetary policy easing, market confidence and investor morale have been revitalized and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- China’s real estate, equities trading to get a major boost from policy easing - February 25, 2024
- Equities, T-bills attract $98m in January - February 24, 2024
- A powerful mechanism is at play that will propel equities higher - February 24, 2024