Chinese stock exchanges have asked several large mutual fund houses to avoid selling more equities than they buy, as the nation’s financial market slump has worsened, according to a media report. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Chinese authorities ask some funds to avoid net sales of equities – report - August 18, 2023
- TSX Ends Week of Summertime Blues With a Modest Gain; BMO’s Porter Looks At the Performance of Equities In Relation to Economic Releases - August 18, 2023
- Higher Interest-Rate Speculation Weighs on US Equities as Treasury Yields Remain Elevated - August 18, 2023