July 2023 saw China’s producer prices plummet by 4.4% year-on-year, a worse outcome than the market’s prediction of a 4.1% decline. Producer prices fell for the tenth straight month. This followed a 5 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Chinese Equities Fight Back After Deflation Alarm: Investors Await Alibaba’s Earnings - August 9, 2023
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower Wednesday - August 9, 2023
- FIIs snap selling streak as Indian markets edge higher, invest ₹644 cr in equities; DIIs turn net sellers - August 9, 2023