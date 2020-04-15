Foreign traders sold a combined 68 billion yuan (US$9.7 billion) of mainland equities through the exchange link with Hong Kong last month amid the global liquidity crunch. They held 1.27 trillion yuan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Chinese equities no longer offer a haven from global sell-offs as correlation with US equities reaches record high - April 15, 2020
- European Equities: Markets to Grapple with IMF Forecasts, COVID-19 Updates and U.S Data - April 15, 2020
- Indian equities seen under pressure; Wipro to kickstart Q4 earnings - April 14, 2020