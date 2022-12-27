While declines in chip and Internet giants have put South Korean equities on course for their worst year since the global financial crisis, investors found winners in the electric-vehicle supply chain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Chip, entertainment stocks drag S. Korean equities to 14-year low - December 27, 2022
- Foreign investors turn net buyers of equities with RM51mil inflow last week - December 27, 2022
- Budget 2023 may bring tax parity in capital gains on listed and unlisted equities - December 27, 2022