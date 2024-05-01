After announcing acquisitions of Stuzo and TASK simultaneously in March, the company looks to be on a path for run-rate ARRs to approach $300M later this year. The two deals look like a masterstroke …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs withdraw Rs 8,600 cr from equities in April on Mauritius tax treaty, US bond yields rise - May 1, 2024
- Choice Equities – Par Technology: Emerging As The Winner-Take-Most - May 1, 2024
- I’m 35. How should I diversify Rs 1 crore portfolio with equities, FDs, MFs, and SGB to seek alternative investments? - May 1, 2024