STORY: Olsen does note, however, that his firm “remains overweight in the energy sector, thinking that the supply/demand dynamic there, over the intermediate to longer term… is in the favor of that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CIO advises cutting U.S. equities exposure, boosting cash - April 6, 2023
- Appetite for Equities Intact Ahead of Friday’s Jobs Data - April 6, 2023
- Equities investors lose N674.5bn week-on-week as bears persist - April 6, 2023