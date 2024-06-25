Investors still favor the US over European equities, with the bullish positioning in the S&P and Nasdaq rising last week, though the momentum for the latter is slowing, Citi strategists said in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Citi: Bullish positioning in US equities high but Nasdaq momentum fading - June 25, 2024
- Markets update: Bitcoin rebounds and Japanese equities surge - June 25, 2024
- Equities Open Week Bearish, Loss N249bn - June 25, 2024