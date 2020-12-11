Mohammed Apabhai, head of Asia trading strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., discusses the current state of markets and where he sees them heading in 2021. He speaks on “Bloomberg …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Citigroup’s Apabhai Sees Upside in Equities in 2021 - December 10, 2020
- European Equities: Brexit, the EU Summit, and Capitol Hill in Focus - December 10, 2020
- S&P DJI to remove 21 Chinese firms from equities and bond indices - December 10, 2020