Peter Halesworth, Managing Partner/Founder, Heng Ren Investments, joined Bryan Curtis and Rishaad Salamat to discuss what he is focusing on, with a week long holiday under way in China. He gave his outlook for the fourth quarter following the weekend’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops to lowest in nearly 7 weeks; stronger dollar, equities drag - October 2, 2017
- Gold drops to lowest in nearly 7 weeks; stronger dollar, equities drag - October 2, 2017
- Clear Sailing Ahead For Chinese Equities in Fourth Quarter - October 1, 2017