CLSA calls time on the 20-month rally in Indian equities

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) “We call time on the 20-month rally in Indian equities,” foreign brokerage CLSA said. The CLSA said concerns range from elevated energy and broader in put price pressures …
