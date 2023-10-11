Brokerage CLSA has increased its exposure to Indian equities, citing prospects of strong economic growth, profitability and credit demand, and changed its portfolio allocation to a 20% overweight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CLSA turns overweight on Indian equities on strong growth, earnings prospects - October 11, 2023
- Asia equities rise as traders dial back Fed wagers: markets wrap - October 11, 2023
- Live: Indian equities brace for yet another positive start ahead of Q2 earning season; TCS in Focus| Opening Bell - October 10, 2023