Nov.15 — Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore, discusses equity markets, the risks to fundamentals and where she sees opportunity. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.” Please disable your ad blocker (or update your settings to ensure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- CMC Markets’ Yang Is Positive on Emerging Market Equities – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - November 15, 2017
- Asia equities shrug off poor lead from Wall Street - November 15, 2017
- From US to Global Equities, High Yield to Yen Crosses; Markets are Struggling - November 15, 2017