Commerzbank has completed a strategic migration and simplification of its global FX, FX derivatives, equities and commodities activity, streamlining trading and risk in Murex’s integrated MX.3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Commerzbank Completes FX, FX Derivatives, Equities and Commodities Migration to Murex MX.3 Platform - May 28, 2024
- Indian Equities Extend Losing Run to Third Day Amid Poll Worries - May 28, 2024
- Commerzbank completes FX, FX derivatives, equities and commodities migration to Murex platform - May 28, 2024