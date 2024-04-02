British shares started the second quarter higher, supported by a rise in energy and metal miners, while lender HSBC rose following the sale of its Canadian unit.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Commodity-linked stocks boost London equities higher - April 2, 2024
- Are US equities at risk for bearish reversal? [Video] - April 2, 2024
- AllianceBernstein, Societe Generale Launch Cash Equities & Research Joint Venture Bernstein - April 2, 2024