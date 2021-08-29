The new week has begun with only modest changes in asset prices with the most notable movements confined to commodity markets, mainly to the downside. Despite that backdrop, the NZD and AUD show only …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Commodity prices under pressure. NZD hangs in there around 0.70. US rates push higher; equities flat - August 29, 2021
- Powell’s Jackson Hole speech confirms tapering soon. Equities higher, bond yields and USD lower. Eyes now on US non-farm payrolls - August 29, 2021
- KIC’s Public Equities Allocation Neared $80 Billion at the End of 2020 vs $15.7 Billion in 2010 - August 29, 2021