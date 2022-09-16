Comparing the bull and bear cases for U.S. equities

Jeff Saut, of Saut Strategy, and Lisa Erickson, of U.S Bank Wealth Management, join ‘Closing Bell’ to share their opposing views on whether or not investors should buy U.S. equities.
