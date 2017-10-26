The purported ringleader behind a $23-million investment scheme pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with his role in the scam. David Nelson Humeniuk pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud over $5,000 in Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench. Defence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Concrete Equities ringleader pleads guilty to fraud - October 26, 2017
- Are Australian investors more cautious of equities? - October 26, 2017
- Dalio Sees `Significant’ Bond Market Risk, Firm Is Long Equities - October 26, 2017