Heavy sell-off on the shares of 23 companies led by Conoil Plc, Courteville Business Solution, CBS, Plc among others, this week resulted in loss of N25 billion in investors wealth in the stock exchange. Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE Specifically, at the end …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Weekly Trading Forecast: Can Equities and FX Majors Hold Range? - February 24, 2018
- Conoil, Courteville lead N25bn equities decline - February 24, 2018
- U.S. Equities Weekly Update: Investors Await Confirmation - February 24, 2018