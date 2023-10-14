KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in partnership with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA-CEIF), held sessions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ‘Convergence of conventional equities into Islamic can create enormous opportunities for PSX’ - October 13, 2023
- Aussie equities ‘back in favour’ as rates stabilise - October 13, 2023
- I’m more optimistic on fixed income than equities at this juncture, says StoneX’s Kathryn Rooney Vera - October 13, 2023