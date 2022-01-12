Copper Zooms To Highest Mark In Two And Half Months As Equities Rally

COMEX Copper futures spiked today, extending a recent bounce above $4.50 per pound mark as firm equities and weakness in the US dollar boosted the metal. The counter currently trades up 3% at $4.56 …
