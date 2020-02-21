Renewed coronavirus fears are sending investors to safe haven assets following another upward revision in cases, which now stand at 75,465 in China and 2,236 deaths nationwide.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities In Retreat, GDP Growth In Danger, Fed Downplay’s Rate-Cut Outlook - February 21, 2020
- Coronavirus jitters weigh on equities; gold hits new highs - February 21, 2020
- Stock market news live: Stock futures follow global equities lower, pacing toward second straight day of declines - February 21, 2020