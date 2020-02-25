Bloomberg data shows that FPIs have infused close to $3.5 billion into Indian equities since the beginning of the year — marking India as the only Asian country apart from China that has seen a net …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus spread: Global sell-off hits Indian equities - February 24, 2020
- What Did Imperial Equities Inc.’s (CVE:IEI) CEO Take Home Last Year? - February 24, 2020
- Mythical Rotations: With Equities Plunging, Where’s the Money Going? - February 24, 2020