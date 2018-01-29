Correction in equities would be a buying opportunity, Goldman says

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts a correction in global stocks is on the horizon, but says any such pullback would be a buying opportunity. Strategists at the U.S. bank say signals are flashing for a drop of 10% to 20% in equity prices in the coming months.
