The recent correction in stock prices may not be the end of the downward trend for mid and small cap stocks, according to a strategy report by Kotak Institutional Equities. As per the report, largecap stocks offer a better reward-risk balance,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Correction in mid and small cap stocks not yet complete, says Kotak Institutional Equities - October 27, 2023
- Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities rise on hopes of US tech rebound - October 26, 2023
- LIVESTOCK-CME cattle eases on larger US supply, weaker equities - October 26, 2023