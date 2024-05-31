The earnings growth of Japanese companies has been building for some time, even outperforming US equities, and now dividends and buybacks are also increasing. Maybe the performance of the Nikkei over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Could Korean equities match Japan’s record stock market rally? - May 31, 2024
- Liontrust hires head of global equities team - May 31, 2024
- BofA Says Drop in US Tech Could Be Next Pain Trade for Equities - May 31, 2024