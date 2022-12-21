Indian benchmarks extended their loss on Wednesday, weighed down mainly by power, oil & gas and realty stocks. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled in red, affected by the concerning COVID-19 surge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- EU equities attempt to bounce from recent weakness on pre-Christmas optimism - December 21, 2022
- UK equities ‘in the foothills of a renaissance’ as we enter 2023 - December 21, 2022
- COVID-19 Surge in China Pushes Indian Equities to End Lower - December 21, 2022