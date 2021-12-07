Covid variants, liquidity crunch: Key risks for global equities in 2022

Policy makers in Asia, according to Morgan Stanley, will be able to normalise policy gradually, contingent on the pace of recovery, inflation dynamics, and the implications of the Omicron variant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Omicron shadow: Indian equities plunge on FII outflows - December 7, 2021
- Equities trade generally higher after US gains, HK and CN markets trade mixed after PBOC’s easing - December 7, 2021
- Indian Equities Rebound After Precipitous Fall As Omicron Fears Recede - December 7, 2021