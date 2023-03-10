As Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) dealt with the aftermath Archegos Capital’s collapse and a series of scandals, the future of the firm’s equities trading unit was under scrutiny as it engineered a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse considered sale of equities business in restructuring – report - March 10, 2023
- US stocks slide as bank worries outweigh softer economic data - March 10, 2023
- Asian equities fall after investors dump US bank shares - March 10, 2023