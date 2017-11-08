Credit Suisse continues equities push with e-trading hire

Credit Suisse has made a second big hire to its US equities business in the space of a week, following months of churn across its global trading management. Gerry Milligan will join in January 2018 as head of electronic products for the Americas …
