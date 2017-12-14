Credit Suisse has hired Deutsche Bank veteran Guy Dunning to head its EMEA sales trading, as the Swiss bank builds out its equities business. In a memo to staff, Credit Suisse said Mr Dunning would join the bank’s London office in early 2018. Mr Dunning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse hires Deutsche Bank veteran Dunning for equities expansion - December 14, 2017
- ETF Securities: In focus – emerging market equities - December 14, 2017
- Hong Kong equities higher as Tokyo, Sydney stocks little moved post-Fed - December 13, 2017