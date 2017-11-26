Credit Suisse Is Upbeat On 2018 Outlook, Favours Equities Vs Debt

The Swiss banking house has a broadly positive view on the direction for markets next year, coming as indices chalk up strong gains so far in 2017. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is broadly positive about the economic and investment outlook for 2018 …
