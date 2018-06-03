Credit Suisse has hired Deutsche Bank’s lead media and telecommunications equities research analyst. The Swiss bank told staff on Monday that Entcho Raykovski would be joining to cover the same sector and stocks he used to look after at Deutsche.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Credit Suisse poaches from Deutsche Bank for equities research
Credit Suisse has hired Deutsche Bank’s lead media and telecommunications equities research analyst. The Swiss bank told staff on Monday that Entcho Raykovski would be joining to cover the same sector and stocks he used to look after at Deutsche.