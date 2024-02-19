Over the past several days we’ve seen a serious adjustment in Fed rate expectations, with the market now only expecting 3.5 cuts in 2024, down from near 7 a month ago. All of this price adjustment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Currencies and equities less bothered by recent updates [Video] - February 19, 2024
- Beaten up Chinese equities worth a punt in 2024: Lazard - February 19, 2024
- CN equities up on first day back amid holiday spending burst - February 19, 2024