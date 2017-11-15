‘Cut bond exposure and invest in equities’

‘One thing we need to monitor is the bank recap process.’ ‘It is time to lock in gains.’ ‘If the Indian markets correct, foreigners will buy now.’ India has been one of the best-performing markets in calendar year 2017 (CY17). CLSA managing director …
