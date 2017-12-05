Bayshore Town Center, one of the Milwaukee region’s main shopping malls, is under new ownership and management. AIG Global Real Estate Services, based in New York City, is now the proprietor of the Glendale open-air retail center. According to a news …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Done with investing in equities this fiscal: LIC - December 6, 2017
- Cypress Equities takes over Milwaukee area shopping mall - December 5, 2017
- Asia equities lower after soft lead from Wall Street - December 5, 2017