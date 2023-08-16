US Fed actions have been largely on expected lines so far but persistent high wage data and job growth in the US could push the investors in pandemonium.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Daily Voice | Why this investment professional thinks US monetary actions, fiscal policies to be critical for Indian equities - August 15, 2023
- Hedge Fund That Sees Hard US Landing Bets on Chinese Equities - August 15, 2023
- ETMarkets Smart Talk- Equities likely to continue providing best after tax returns in the medium term for Indian investors: Kunal Vora - August 15, 2023