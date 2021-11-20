Examining the technical landscape, the NIFTY has finally breached the potentially bearish Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart. It did so by slipping below the neckline which also coincided …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Dalal Street Week Ahead: Will equities outperform other asset classes once again? - November 20, 2021
- Global markets: Wall Street pessimists’ forecasts for equities missed badly - November 19, 2021
- Thor Equities sells troubled Times Square building - November 19, 2021