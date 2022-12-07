The German Dax is trading lower after bulls failed to rise above major Fibonacci resistance. As prices test technical support, a move lower could drive bearish momentum.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Melda Mergen Named a Global Equities Leader of the Year - December 7, 2022
- DAX Technical Outlook: German Equities Weighed Down by Bleak Outlook - December 7, 2022
- Auto, Pharmaceutical Stocks Drag Indian Equities to End Flat - December 7, 2022